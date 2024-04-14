spirituality

Chaitra Navratri 2024: Do THESE 5 things on Ashtami-Navami

Chaitra Navratri till April 17

The Chaitra Navrati began on April 9 and will conclude on April 17. Ashtami-Navami tithi of this Navratri is considered auspicious.
 

When is Ashtami-Navami?

As per the Panchang, Ashtami Tithi of Chaitra Navratri will be on 16 April and Navami Tithi on 17 April. What to do on these days?
 

Chant Mantras

Chant mantras of Goddess Durga on the Ashtami-Navami days for good fortune and harmony in the family.
 

Kanya Puja

To please the Goddess, it is auspicious to worship girl below the age of 10 during Navratri. This maintains happiness and prosperity in the family.
 

Gifting of wedding essentials

Invite a Brahmin woman to your home for food and gift her wedding items like chunari, bangles, Kajal, etc.
 

Do abhishekam with itr/perfume

On these days, add some itr/perfume to water and do abhishekam of the Goddess. With this, the blessings of the Goddess will remain upon you.
 

Donate to the poor

On the Ashtami-Navami date of Chaitra Navratri, donate food, raw grains, clothes etc to the poor as per your wish. There will be no shortage of money in life.
 

