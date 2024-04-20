spirituality

Hanuman Jayanti 2024: Know some boons granted to Maruti by Devas

The devas, who are the controllers of the affairs of the planets granted several boons to Lord Hanuman who was injured by Indra's weapon Vajra.
 

Brahmadev

No missile can attack Hanuman.

Indra

To please Maruti's father Vayu, Indra granted a boon that he cannot be affected even by Indra’s thunderbolt and named him Hanuman.

Lord Ram

Lord Rama promised Hanuman that as long as the story of Rama's life & adventures (the Ramayana) exists in the world, Hanuman's presence & influence will endure.
 

Suryadev

Sun God gave Hanuman two Yoga siddhis “laghima” and “garima”, i.e., to be able to attain the smallest or to attain the biggest form. 

Kamadeva

Kamadeva granted a boon that the sex will not be effective on Hanuman & he would remain a pure Brahmachari that ensures his eternal life.
 

God of wealth- Kubera

Kuvera granted him the boon that his mace would not cause Hanuman’s death in battles and that he would not become tired in battles.
 

Lord Shiva

Hanuman will not die because of Lord Shiva and His weapons.
 

Vishvakarma

Vishvakarma gave Hanuman a boon that He would not die with his weapons.
 

Agnideva

Agni granted a boon to hanuman that he would have immunity from fire. Hanuman Jayanti will be celebrated on April 23 this year.

