spirituality

Ayodhya to Rameswaram: 7 places to visit from Ramayana

Lord Rama, along with his wife Sita and younger brother Lakshmana, travelled across the country during their exile for fourteen years. Let's have a look at these places.

Image credits: stockphoto

Ayodhya

Lord Rama was born in Ayodhya to King Dasharath and Kaushalya. It is the place where Ayodhya Ram Mandir will be inaugurated in January 2024.

Image credits: Getty

Prayagraj

At this place, Lord Ram, Sita and Lakshman crossed the Ganga River and stopped at Sage Bharadwaj's Ashram for a while before proceeding on their journey.

Image credits: Getty

Chitrakoot

Currently in Madhya Pradesh, the meeting of Lord Rama and his brother Bharat during the exile took place at Chitrakoot. 

Image credits: Getty

Panchavati

Lord Rama built his home here and stayed with Sita and his brother Lakshmana. Currently in Nashik, Ravana sent Mareecha as a deer to divert the attention of Sita.

Image credits: YouTube still

Dandakaranya Forest

Ravana's sister Surpanakha first encountered Lord Rama here and attacked Sita after Rama and Lakshmana turned her down.

Image credits: Facebook

Kishkindha

The Vanara king Bali (Vali) ruled the Kishkindha kingdom. His younger brother Sugriva succeeded him.
Kishkindha is presently at Tungabhadra River near Hampi in Karnataka.

Image credits: Facebook

Rameswaram

Lord Rama constructed the Ram Setu Bridge leading to present-day Sri Lanka here. The grand Ramanathaswamy Temple, believed to have been established by Lord Ram himself.

Image credits: Getty
Find Next One