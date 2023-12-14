spirituality

Varanasi- The 'Spiritual Capital' of India

Varanasi is one of the world's oldest continuously inhabited cities, with a history dating back thousands of years.

Image credits: Getty

River Ganga

The city is intricately linked with the Ganges, where ghats (steps leading to the river) host a myriad of spiritual activities, rituals, and ceremonies. 

Image credits: Getty

Kashi Vishwanath Temple

This temple is dedicated to Lord Shiva and is believed to be the first Jyothirlinga to manifest itself. The place also has the Sankat Mochan Hanuman temple.

Image credits: Getty

Ghats

The ghats along the Ganges, such as Dashashwamedh Ghat and Manikarnika Ghat, serve as both spiritual and social centers, witnessing daily rituals and prayers.

Image credits: Getty

Ganga Aarti

Ganga Aarti at Dashashwamedh Ghat is a spectacle not to be missed. The sight is captivating and embodies the spirit of Varanasi's mysticism.

Image credits: Getty

Pilgrimage Destination

Devotees and pilgrims from around the world visit Varanasi to seek spiritual solace, perform rituals, and attain moksha (liberation).

Image credits: Getty

Yoga and Meditation

The city is a hub for yoga and meditation, attracting practitioners and seekers in search of spiritual awakening.

Image credits: Getty

Boat Rides

An unforgettable way to see the Ghats and the spiritual ceremonies happening is to take a boat trip along the Ganges at dawn or sunset.

Image credits: Getty
Find Next One