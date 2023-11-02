spirituality

Kartik Month 2023: 10 benefits of offering ghee lamp to Damodar

In some places, Kartik Month began on October 28 (Saturday) while others started observing on October 29 (Sunday) and will continue till November 28, 2023.

A person's sins in hundreds or even millions of births vanish in the blink of an eye when they offer a ghee lamp during the month of Kartika.

A person who offers a lamp in this way will not take birth again in this material world.

One attains a pious result ten million times greater than the result obtained by bathing at Kuruksetra during a solar eclipse.

Even if there are no mantras, no pious deeds, and no purity, everything becomes perfect when a person offers a lamp during the month of Kartik.

A person has completed all yajnas and taken a bath in every holy river if they offer a lamp to Lord Kesava during the month of Kartik.

During the month of Kartik, one can burn away a mountain of sins the size of Mount Meru or Mount Mandara by offering a lamp to Damodar Krishna.

In some way, offering a lamp during Kartika purifies even the most sinful individual who despises all religious acts.

Offering a lamp to Lord Krishna during the Kartika month leads to an eternal spiritual world free from suffering.

As Sat-yuga is the best of yugas, as the Vedas are the best among scriptures, as Ganga is the best of rivers, so Kartik is the best of months to Lord Krishna (Skanda Purana).

During the month of Kartik, one can effortlessly attain all the benefits that one gains from giving grains during Pitri-paksha.

