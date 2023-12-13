spirituality

Banganga: The Mini Banaras of Mumbai

Banganga Tank and Walkeshwar Temple are iconic landmarks in Mumbai, India, steeped in history and cultural significance. Also known as Mini Banaras of Mumbai.

Image credits: Instagram

Ancient Origins

The origin of Banganga dates back over a thousand years, believed to have been built during the Silhara dynasty rule (9th-13th centuries).

Image credits: Getty

Legend of Lord Rama

Lord Rama, during his quest to rescue Sita, stopped at Banganga and quenched his thirst by shooting an arrow into the ground, creating the freshwater spring that fills the tank.

Image credits: Facebook

Stepwell Structure

Banganga is a stepwell, featuring a series of steps leading down to the water level, with stone slabs providing access to the water.

Image credits: Instagram

Walkeshwar Temple

The Walkeshwar Temple is located within the Banganga Tank complex, adjacent to the tank. The main deity here is Lord Shiva. The temple exhibits the Hemadpanti architectural style.

Image credits: Getty

Religious Observances

Pilgrims take a holy dip in the tank, perform aartis (prayer rituals), and partake in the festivities symbolizing the triumph of light over darkness.

Image credits: Getty

Dev Deepavali

Dev Deepavali, celebrated during Kartik Purnima, transforms Banganga into a spectacle of lights. The entire area is illuminated and Ganga Aarti is performed like Varanasi.

Image credits: Instagram

Temples and Structures

The tank is surrounded by temples, including the Walkeshwar Temple, along with numerous smaller shrines and pavilions.

Image credits: Instagram
