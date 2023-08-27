Zermatt to Fire Island: 7 car-free places in the World

Lifestyle
Zermatt to Fire Island are 7 global destinations where cars are banned, offering unique and sustainable travel experiences from Alpine beauty to coastal serenity
This Alaskan village's inaccessibility by road has preserved its natural beauty and tranquility. Residents rely on boats and planes for transportation
Nestled in the Swiss Alps, Zermatt is renowned for the iconic Matterhorn. Electric taxis are the only vehicles allowed, as the town values clean air and minimal noise pollution
A natural oasis in Spain's Galician coast, these islands prohibit cars. Pristine beaches, hiking trails, and diverse wildlife are accessible via ferries
Known as the "Dying City," this ancient hilltop village is reachable only by a pedestrian bridge. The absence of cars maintains its medieval character, attracting visitors
Called the 'Venice of the North,' Giethoorn is a charming village of canals and picturesque wooden bridges. Boats are the primary mode of transport, lending a serene atmosphere
UNESCO World Heritage Site boasts narrow streets, rich history, and Swahili culture. Vehicles are replaced by donkeys and dhows.The lack of cars enhances the old-world charm
Fire Island bans cars, and visitors travel by foot, bike, or golf cart. This barrier island offers stunning beaches, maritime forests, and a relaxed vibe