Octopus to Frog: 6 animals that are eaten alive by Humans

Octopus to frogs are 6 animals savored alive by humans globally. From twitching frog legs to live octopus, these food choices reveal cultural uniqueness and adventurous palates

Octopus

In some Asian cuisines like Korean and Japanese, live octopus is consumed as a delicacy. Served after being quickly blanched, its tentacles still squirm on the plate

Ants

In certain regions, ants are consumed as a source of protein and a tangy flavor. Eaten alive or added to dishes, they offer a unique taste experience

Oyster

Oysters are typically consumed raw, and while not fully alive, they are often served fresh and still moving. The movement is due to the oyster's natural response to stimuli

Shrimp

Dishes like sannakji in Korea, live small octopuses are chopped into small pieces and seasoned, causing them to wiggle on the plate. Live dancing shrimp is consumed in Thailand

Larvae

insect larvae like mealworms and maggots are consumed. These nutrient-rich creatures are often used in cooking, baking, or even as toppings for dishes

Frog

A delicacy in some cultures, particularly in China and France, live frog legs are often eaten. The legs are skinned, cleaned, and then consumed while still twitching

