Ginger to Cinnamon: 6 ayurvedic herbs to reduce belly fat

Lifestyle
Ginger to cinnamon are 6 Ayurvedic herbs for weight loss. Ginger boosts metabolism, turmeric fights inflammation, cinnamon stabilizes blood sugar
Ginger is commonly used in Ayurveda for various digestive issues. It is believed to improve digestion, boost metabolism, and aid in fat burning
Cinnamon regulates blood sugar levels and improve insulin sensitivity, which could indirectly support weight loss efforts by stabilizing energy levels and reducing cravings
Guggul is commonly used in Ayurveda to support weight management. It is believed to improve metabolism and promote fat metabolism
Amla, rich in vitamin C and antioxidants, supports digestion, boosts metabolism, and detoxifies the body, aiding in weight loss
This blend of Amalaki, Bibhitaki, and Haritaki supports digestion, detoxification, and metabolism, which collectively assists in weight loss efforts
Fennel aids digestion, reduces bloating, and supports metabolism, contributing to a holistic approach to belly fat reduction