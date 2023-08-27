Lifestyle

Ginger to Cinnamon: 6 ayurvedic herbs to reduce belly fat

Ginger to cinnamon are 6 Ayurvedic herbs for weight loss. Ginger boosts metabolism, turmeric fights inflammation, cinnamon stabilizes blood sugar

Image credits: Pexel

Ginger

Ginger is commonly used in Ayurveda for various digestive issues. It is believed to improve digestion, boost metabolism, and aid in fat burning

Image credits: Getty

Cinnamon

Cinnamon regulates blood sugar levels and improve insulin sensitivity, which could indirectly support weight loss efforts by stabilizing energy levels and reducing cravings

Image credits: Pexel

Guggul

Guggul is commonly used in Ayurveda to support weight management. It is believed to improve metabolism and promote fat metabolism

Image credits: Instagram

Amla

Amla, rich in vitamin C and antioxidants, supports digestion, boosts metabolism, and detoxifies the body, aiding in weight loss

Image credits: Getty

Triphala

This blend of Amalaki, Bibhitaki, and Haritaki supports digestion, detoxification, and metabolism, which collectively assists in weight loss efforts

Image credits: Getty

Fennel

Fennel aids digestion, reduces bloating, and supports metabolism, contributing to a holistic approach to belly fat reduction

Image credits: Getty
Find Next One