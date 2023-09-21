Lifestyle

21-Sep-2023, 05:14:44 pm

Like Onions? 5 side-effects of excessive consumption

Here are five potential drawbacks or adverse effects of overconsumption of onions.

Digestive Discomfort

Eating excessive raw onions may lead to digestive discomfort, including gas, bloating & diarrhea to people who are sensitive to carbohydrates called fructans.
 

Bad Breath

Onions are notorious for causing bad breath due to their pungent aroma and sulfur compounds.

Heartburn and Acid Reflux

Those with gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) or a predisposition to heartburn, may worsen acid reflux symptoms.

Allergies

Allergic reactions can range from mild symptoms like itching and hives to more severe reactions such as difficulty breathing or anaphylaxis.

Skin Issues

Raw onions can sometimes lead to skin problems like contact dermatitis. This can result in redness, itching, or even blisters on the skin.

