Lifestyle

21-Sep-2023, 06:03:32 pm

Vada Pav to Samosa: 7 popular Mumbai street foods to make at home

Vada Pav is a besan-coated potato fried ball made from spicy potatoes mixed in between pav with chutneys. Here are 7 popular Mumbai street foods to make at home.

Image credits: Image: Freepik

Ragda Patties

It uses fried potato patties enjoyed with spicy curry and sweet, spicy chutneys with creamy yoghurt, spices, and sev.

Image credits: Image: Freepik

Dabeli

Dabeli uses spicy potato mix in pav with sweet, red garlic chutney topped with chopped onions, pomegranate, peanuts, dhaniya and sev.

Image credits: Image: Freepik

Pav Bhaji

For pav bhaji, cook a spicy veggie mash with pav bhaji masala and then pair it with buttery pav, onion and butter in bhaji.

Image credits: Image: Freepik

Tawa Pulao

Tawa pulao is desi-style fried rice with loads of cooked veggies and pav bhaji masala for that extra zing served with yoghurt raita.

Image credits: Image: Freepik

Chole Bhature

Chole bhature is a combo of spicy chana masala gravy and bhatura/puri, a deep-fried bread made from maida.

Image credits: Image: Freepik

Samosa

Samosa is a staple Mumbai street food made with spicy potato veggies mixed in triangular and flaky pastry eaten with chutney.

Image credits: Image: Freepik
Find Next One