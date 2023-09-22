Lifestyle

Switzerland to New Zealand: 10 freeest countries in the World

Switzerland to New Zealand are 9 freest countries in the World, emphasizing democracy, transparency, social welfare, all fostering individual rights and freedoms

Switzerland -Human Freedom Index: 9.39

Switzerland, nestled in the Alps, champions freedom through direct democracy and federalism, empowering local governance, addresses citizens' daily concerns

New Zealand- Human Freedom Index: 9.09

New Zealand's mixed-member proportional representation system fosters vibrant democracy, with transparency and public officials' expense disclosures building trust

Estonia- Human Freedom Index: 9.28

Estonia's digital paradise offers e-governance and an e-residency program, enabling online voting too

Denmark- Human Freedom Index: 9.17

Denmark intertwines political and cultural freedom with a constitutional monarchy and parliamentary system, low corruption, and accessible politicians

Ireland- Human Freedom Index: 9.30

Ireland's commitment to freedom is rooted in its parliamentary democracy and a written constitution safeguarding human rights, fostering justice, fairness, and peace

Sweden- Human Freedom Index: 9.45

Sweden combines political rights, social welfare, gender equality, and individual freedom, ensuring civil liberties, transparency, and high living standards

Iceland- Human Freedom Index: 9.29

Iceland stands out for equality, welfare, and peaceful diplomacy, with strong social security, healthcare, education, and gender equality

Finland- Human Freedom Index: 9.33

Finland emphasizes education, healthcare, and happiness as fundamental rights, with transparency, low corruption, and active civic engagement in politics

Netherland - Human Freedom Index: 9.12

The Netherlands upholds human rights and the rule of law through a democratic constitution, promoting diversity, LGBTQ+ rights, and personal freedom

