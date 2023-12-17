Year Ender 2023: Top 10 richest people in the world

Lifestyle
Elon Musk is the richest man in the world with a net worth of $245.1 billion.
Bernard Arnault is the second richest man with a net worth of $196.9 billion.
Jeff Bezos is an American entrepreneur, best known as the founder of Amazon has a net worth of $168.2 billion.
Larry Ellison is an American business magnate, co-founder, and executive chairman of Oracle Corporation. He has a net worth of $145.3 billion.
Warren Buffett is an American business magnate, investor, and philanthropist. He has a net worth of $119.5 billion.
Bill Gates, the co-founder of Microsoft has a net worth of $117.2 billion.
Mark Zuckerberg, the co-founder of Facebook, has a net worth of $115.3 billion.
Larry Page is an American computer scientist and entrepreneur. He co-founded Google and has a net worth of $112.3 billion.
He is an American businessman and investor. He served as the former CEO of Microsoft and has a net worth of $111.0 billion.
He is a Russian-American computer scientist and entrepreneur. Alongside Larry Page, he co-founded Google has a net worth of $107.8 billion.