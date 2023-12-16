Lifestyle

Dosa to Idli and Sambar-7 popular South Indian breakfast for Sunday

South Indian cuisine boasts a delightful array of breakfast options, perfect for a lazy Sunday morning. 

Image credits: Pexels

Dosa

A thin, crispy pancake made from fermented rice and lentil batter, dosas come in various types like masala dosa or plain dosa, often served with sambar and chutney.

Image credits: Pexels

Idli and Sambar

Soft, steamed rice cakes (idli) served with a flavorful lentil-based vegetable stew (sambar) and coconut chutney make for a classic and healthy South Indian breakfast.

Image credits: social media

Uttapam

A thicker pancake made with the same batter as dosa but with added vegetables like onions, tomatoes, and green chilies cooked into the batter. It's often served with chutney.

Image credits: our own

Pongal

A comforting dish made from rice and lentils cooked together and seasoned with black pepper, cumin, and ghee, typically served with coconut chutney and sambar.

Image credits: Image: Freepik

Upma

A savory dish made from semolina (rava) cooked with onions, vegetables, and spices, often garnished with cashews and served with coconut chutney or pickle.

Image credits: Image: Freepik

Appam

Soft and fluffy pancakes with crispy edges made from fermented rice batter, usually paired with coconut milk, stew, or kurma.

Image credits: Image: Freepik

Medu Vada

Deep-fried lentil-based savory donuts, crispy on the outside and soft inside, often served with sambar or coconut chutney.

Image credits: Image: Freepik
