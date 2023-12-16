Lifestyle

Fish and Chips to English Breakfast: 7 must-try London dishes

Fish and Chips to English Breakfast are 7 must-try London dishes, showcasing the city's diverse culinary tapestry with iconic British flavors and global delights

Image credits: Freepik

Fish and Chips

A classic British dish, fish and chips consists of battered and deep-fried fish (usually cod or haddock) served with thick-cut fries. You can find excellent fish and chips at pubs

Image credits: Freepik

English Breakfast

Includes eggs, bacon, sausages, grilled tomatoes, mushrooms, black pudding, and baked beans. Many cafes and breakfast spots in London offer their own variations

Image credits: Freepik

Pie and Mash

This dish features a savory meat pie, often filled with minced beef or chicken, accompanied by creamy mashed potatoes and a rich gravy

Image credits: Freepik

Scotch Egg

Scotch egg is a delicious and portable snack or appetizer. It consists of a hard or soft-boiled egg wrapped in sausage meat, coated in breadcrumbs, and then deep-fried or baked

Image credits: Freepik

Roast Dinner

Classic British meal usually consisting of roasted meat (such as beef, lamb, or chicken), roasted vegetables, Yorkshire pudding, and gravy

Image credits: Freepik

Jellied Eels

For those seeking a unique and traditional East London dish, try jellied eels. Eels are chopped, boiled, and then set in a savory jelly

Image credits: Getty

Pimm's Cup

Pimm's Cup is a British beverage that's especially refreshing in the warmer months. It's a cocktail made with Pimm's No. 1, a gin-based liqueur, mixed with lemonade

Image credits: Freepik
Find Next One