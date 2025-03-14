Lifestyle
With the increase in crowds on trains during Holi (Holi 2025), the demand for flights has increased. Many airlines have come up with offers.
The world's first commercial passenger flight took off on January 1, 1914. At that time, it was like a dream. Even today, many people dream of sitting in an airplane.
The first commercial passenger flight was between two cities in Florida, USA, operated by the St. Petersburg-Tampa Airboat Line.
The first passenger airplane journey between St. Petersburg and Tampa was 34 kilometers, which it completed in 23 minutes.
The pilot who flew the first commercial passenger plane was Tony Janus.
The first passenger flight, i.e., the flying boat aircraft, weighed about 567 kg. It was sent by the Petersburg train. The length of this flight was 8 meters and width 13 meters.
Only one passenger could sit in the world's first passenger flight. Then the ticket for that flight was auctioned for $400, which comes to ₹6,02,129 at today's price.
