Lifestyle

When the first flight took to the skies, the fare will shock you

How much does a flight ticket cost?

With the increase in crowds on trains during Holi (Holi 2025), the demand for flights has increased. Many airlines have come up with offers. 

When did the world's first flight take off?

The world's first commercial passenger flight took off on January 1, 1914. At that time, it was like a dream. Even today, many people dream of sitting in an airplane. 

Where did the first passenger flight take off?

The first commercial passenger flight was between two cities in Florida, USA, operated by the St. Petersburg-Tampa Airboat Line.

How many kilometers was the first flight journey?

The first passenger airplane journey between St. Petersburg and Tampa was 34 kilometers, which it completed in 23 minutes.

Who was the pilot who flew the first plane?

The pilot who flew the first commercial passenger plane was Tony Janus.

How big was the world's first flight?

The first passenger flight, i.e., the flying boat aircraft, weighed about 567 kg. It was sent by the Petersburg train. The length of this flight was 8 meters and width 13 meters.

How much was the fare of the first flight?

Only one passenger could sit in the world's first passenger flight. Then the ticket for that flight was auctioned for $400, which comes to ₹6,02,129 at today's price.

Frill Sleeves Suit: Get Compliments This Eid! Choose 6 Styles

Elegant Leheriya Skirt Styles for a Glamorous Wedding Look

Mahira Khan Saree Styles: Eid 2025 Fashion Inspiration

Elevate Your Anarkali Suit: 6 Stunning Hairstyles to Adorn Your Hair