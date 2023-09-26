From Magnet to Acid: 7 ways to check quality of gold before buying

Lifestyle
Acid tests involve applying a testing solution to a small scratch on the gold item. The solution's reaction will indicate the gold's purity.
Gold is not magnetic, so if a piece of jewelry or bullion is attracted to a magnet, it likely contains other metals or is not genuine gold. This is an easy test .
Look for hallmarks or stamps on the jewellery. Common hallmarks include "14K" (for 14-karat gold), "18K" (for 18-karat gold) & "24K" (for 24-karat gold, which is the purest form).
Genuine gold has a distinct yellow or reddish-yellow color, depending on its purity. If the gold appears too bright, it may have been alloyed with other metals.
Gold is a dense metal, so a piece of genuine gold jewelry will be heavier than a similarly sized item made of other materials. If it feels unusually light, it may not be pure gold.
Perform a sound test by gently tapping the gold item with a metal object. If it produces a clear, high-pitched ringing sound, it may be genuine gold.
One of the most reliable ways to get good-quality gold is to purchase from reputable sources, such as well-established jewelry stores, banks, or reputable online dealers.