Japan to Venice-7 places to visit before you die

Lifestyle
World Tourism Day 2023: Choosing "must-visit" sites before death relies on personal tastes and interests. Many travellers want to see prominent and stunning sites worldwide.
Often called the "City of Canals," Venice is famous for its winding waterways, historic architecture, and romantic gondola rides.
This vast African savannah is home to some of the world's most incredible wildlife migrations, including the Great Migration of wildebeest and zebras.
The ancient Inca citadel of Machu Picchu, nestled in the Andes Mountains, is renowned for its stunning archaeological significance and breathtaking panoramic views.
This natural wonder is the world's most extensive coral reef system, teeming with vibrant marine life and coral formations.
Kyoto is a city that beautifully preserves Japan's rich cultural heritage. It's known for its historic temples, traditional tea houses, and stunning cherry blossom festivals.
Known for its stunning sunsets, white-washed buildings, and crystal-clear waters, Santorini is a picturesque island in the Aegean Sea.
The pyramids of Giza, including the Great Pyramid of Khufu, are iconic symbols of ancient Egyptian civilization. Visiting these ancient wonders is like stepping back in time.