Omelette to Smoothie: 7 high-protein breakfast ideas

Starting your day with a high-protein breakfast can help you feel full and energized throughout the morning. Here are seven high-protein breakfast ideas.

Cottage Cheese Pancakes

Mix cottage cheese, eggs, oats, and a touch of vanilla to make high-protein pancakes. Top them with fresh fruit or a drizzle of maple syrup.
 

Omelette

Make a veggie-packed omelette by whisking eggs and filling them with diced vegetables like peppers, onions, spinach, and tomatoes. 

Protein Smoothie

Blend together a protein-rich smoothie using ingredients like protein powder, spinach, frozen berries, almond milk, and a tablespoon of nut butter.
 

Avocado Toast with Poached Egg

Spread mashed avocado on whole-grain toast and top it with a poached egg. Avocado provides healthy fats, while the egg offers protein.
 

Chia Pudding

Make chia pudding by mixing chia seeds with your choice of milk. Add vanilla extract, and let it sit overnight. In the morning, top it with berries and nuts for extra protein.
 

Greek Yogurt Parfait

Layer Greek yogurt with fresh berries, nuts, and a drizzle of honey. Greek yoghurt is rich in protein, while berries and nuts add flavor and additional protein.
 

Peanut Butter Banana Toast

Spread natural peanut butter on whole-grain toast and add banana slices. Peanut butter is a good source of protein and healthy fats.
 

