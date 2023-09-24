Omelette to Smoothie: 7 high-protein breakfast ideas

Lifestyle
Starting your day with a high-protein breakfast can help you feel full and energized throughout the morning. Here are seven high-protein breakfast ideas.
Mix cottage cheese, eggs, oats, and a touch of vanilla to make high-protein pancakes. Top them with fresh fruit or a drizzle of maple syrup.
Make a veggie-packed omelette by whisking eggs and filling them with diced vegetables like peppers, onions, spinach, and tomatoes.
Blend together a protein-rich smoothie using ingredients like protein powder, spinach, frozen berries, almond milk, and a tablespoon of nut butter.
Spread mashed avocado on whole-grain toast and top it with a poached egg. Avocado provides healthy fats, while the egg offers protein.
Make chia pudding by mixing chia seeds with your choice of milk. Add vanilla extract, and let it sit overnight. In the morning, top it with berries and nuts for extra protein.
Layer Greek yogurt with fresh berries, nuts, and a drizzle of honey. Greek yoghurt is rich in protein, while berries and nuts add flavor and additional protein.
Spread natural peanut butter on whole-grain toast and add banana slices. Peanut butter is a good source of protein and healthy fats.