World Tourism Day 2023: Explore these 7 places when in Israel

Lifestyle
Jerusalem to Caesarea are 7 must-visit places in Israel, steeped in history. Explore the Old City, Masada, Caesarea, Akko, Bethlehem, Megiddo, and Qumran for a historical journey
Old City of Jerusalem, a UNESCO World Heritage site, with its historical and religious significance. Visit the Western Wall, the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, and the Temple Mount
Discover the ancient fortress of Masada, where Jewish rebels made their last stand against the Romans in the 1st century CE
Explore the well-preserved ancient Roman city of Caesarea, known for its impressive architecture, including a theater, an aqueduct, and a harbor
Visit the historic city of Akko (Acre), a UNESCO World Heritage site, featuring a well-preserved Crusader fortress, an Ottoman-era old town, and underground tunnels
Explore the birthplace of Jesus Christ and visit the Church of the Nativity, a significant Christian pilgrimage site
Discover the archaeological site of Megiddo, often associated with the biblical Armageddon. Explore the ancient ruins and learn about its historical and biblical significance
Visit the archaeological site of Qumran, where the Dead Sea Scrolls were discovered. Explore the caves and learn about the history and significance of these ancient texts