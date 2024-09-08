Top budget-friendly saree markets in India: Delhi, Surat and more

Lifestyle
A woman's attire feels incomplete without a saree. Essential for weddings, festivals, and special occasions, discover vibrant saree markets to find unique and beautiful designs.
In India, several markets offer affordable sarees. Discover places where you can buy glamorous, heavy sarees like those worn by Kareena and Katrina for just 1-2 thousand.
While every market has diverse sarees, today we highlight markets specializing in unique patterns and designs, where you can shop extensively within a budget of 10,000.
For celebrity-style sarees, explore Bhiwandi market in Maharashtra. Find Bollywood-inspired designs at affordable prices that match your glamorous taste and elevate your wardrobe.
Bhiwandi is considered a textile hub. Here, the price of simple sarees starts from 50 rupees. If you want to buy daily wear sarees, explore this market.
Surat, a saree manufacturing hub, offers a variety of printed, chunri, and leheriya sarees. Explore the Surat saree market for these beloved patterns.
Delhi's Chandni Chowk market is perfect for wedding shopping. Find the latest bridal saree designs at affordable prices and explore various patterns.
You all must have heard about Sarojini Market. If you live in Delhi and need sarees at affordable rates, you can visit this market. Here too, there is a wide collection of sarees.
If you are looking to buy synthetic sarees, then you can visit the Sohsarai Saree Mandi located in Nalanda district of Bihar. Sarees from Surat are sold here at wholesale prices.