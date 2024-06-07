 // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls

World Food Safety Day 2024: 7 ways to check your food's health

Check Expiry Dates

Always check the expiry dates on food packaging before purchasing or consuming them. Consuming expired food can lead to foodborne illnesses.

Inspect Packaging

Look for signs of damage, such as tears, dents, or bulges, in food packaging. Damaged packaging can compromise the safety and quality of the food inside.

Store Properly

Refrigerate perishable items promptly and store raw meat, poultry, and seafood separately from other foods to prevent cross-contamination.

Cleanliness

Practice good hygiene habits while handling food. Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water before and after handling food, especially raw meats, and vegetables.

Temperature Control

Use a thermometer to check the internal temperature of cooked foods, especially meat, to ensure they are cooked to the recommended temperature.

Trustworthy Sources

Purchase food items from reputable sources, such as supermarkets, grocery stores, and farmers' markets, to minimize the risk of foodborne illnesses.

