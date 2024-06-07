What happens to your body if you regularly sleep after 11 pm?

Lifestyle
When you sleep late and stay active, your body releases adrenaline and cortisol to cope with stress, which can boost sugar cravings.
This can mislead your body into thinking it needs energy, potentially increasing the risk of diabetes.
Your body may struggle to regulate its internal clock, leading to feelings of grogginess upon waking and difficulty falling asleep at a reasonable hour in the future.
Sleeping later might shorten the total duration of your sleep, leading to decreased sleep quality and leaving you feeling less refreshed in the morning.
Your body releases different hormones during sleep, such as melatonin, which helps regulate your sleep-wake cycle.
Consistently sleeping after 11 pm may impair cognitive function, memory, and concentration due to insufficient or poor-quality sleep.