 // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls

Lifestyle

What happens to your body if you regularly sleep after 11 pm?

Image credits: Freepik

Result in diabetes

When you sleep late and stay active, your body releases adrenaline and cortisol to cope with stress, which can boost sugar cravings. 

Image credits: Freepik

Result in diabetes

This can mislead your body into thinking it needs energy, potentially increasing the risk of diabetes.

Image credits: Freepik

Disrupted Circadian Rhythm

Your body may struggle to regulate its internal clock, leading to feelings of grogginess upon waking and difficulty falling asleep at a reasonable hour in the future.

Image credits: Freepik

Reduced Sleep Quality

Sleeping later might shorten the total duration of your sleep, leading to decreased sleep quality and leaving you feeling less refreshed in the morning.

Image credits: Getty

Impact on Hormones

Your body releases different hormones during sleep, such as melatonin, which helps regulate your sleep-wake cycle. 

Image credits: our own

Impaired Cognitive Function

Consistently sleeping after 11 pm may impair cognitive function, memory, and concentration due to insufficient or poor-quality sleep.

Image credits: Pixabay
Find Next One