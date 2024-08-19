Lifestyle

7 ways to make money online without being scammed

Online Courses and Tutoring

Create and sell courses on platforms like Udemy, Teachable, or Skillshare. If you prefer live interaction, tutoring websites like Chegg Tutors or VIPKid can be good options.

Affiliate Marketing

Promote products and services and be paid for referrals. Amazon Associates, ShareASale, and Commission Junction are reliable affiliate programs.

Stock Photography

Photographers may sell their work on Shutterstock, Adobe Stock, and Getty Images. Check sure the platform pays fairly and follows copyright laws.

Blogging or Vlogging

Monetise a blog or YouTube channel using adverts, sponsored content, or affiliate marketing. Create original content and be patient—building an audience takes time.

Remote Work

Apply for remote employment with established organisations on LinkedIn, Glassdoor, or Remote.co. Always check the company's validity and avoid upfront payment job advertisements.

Selling Products

Use platforms like Etsy, eBay, or Amazon to sell handmade goods, vintage items, or dropshipped products. Ensure you understand the platform's rules and buyer protection policies.

Freelancing

Upwork, Fiverr, and Freelancer match you with clients who need writing, graphic design, programming, and more. Before taking a job, check payment protection and feedback.

