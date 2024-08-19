Lifestyle

Nalli to Pothys-7 places to buy pure Kanchipuram silk sarees

Here are seven recommended places.

Kanchipuram

Visit the town of Kanchipuram in Tamil Nadu, where you can buy directly from local weavers and reputed shops.

Nalli Silks

A renowned chain with multiple outlets across India known for its wide range of silk sarees, including Kanchipuram silk.

Pothys

Another well-known retailer with a strong reputation for quality silk sarees, including Kanchipuram silk.

Kumaran Silks

Located in Chennai, this store is famous for its traditional saree collection, including Kanchipuram silk.

Sarangi

An online store specializing in handwoven silk sarees, including authentic Kanchipuram silk sarees.

Sundari Silks

Based in Bangalore, they are known for their collection of traditional silk sarees, including Kanchipuram silk.

Sri Sarvalakshmi Silk Sarees

Located in Kanchipuram, this store offers various Kanchipuram silk sarees directly from the source.

