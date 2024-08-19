Lifestyle

Want to reduce weight? Get slimmer with these 7 weight loss drinks

Lemon and honey

Drinking lemon and honey mixed in lukewarm water helps control body weight.

Cinnamon water

Reduce cravings to consume sweet and high-calorie foods.

Beetroot juice

It contains low calories and a high amount of fiber.

Fenugreek water

Fenugreek water, made by soaking fenugreek seeds in water, is believed to help in weight loss.

Gooseberry juice

It helps in controlling body weight. 

Lemonade

Drinking lemon mixed with lukewarm water on an empty stomach in the morning is good

Cumin water

The fiber present in cumin water helps in digestion.

Be advised:

Make changes to your diet only after consulting a healthcare professional or a nutritionist.

