Lifestyle

Style Complete Under Rs.500! Choose New Short Kurti Designs for Office

Short Kurti for Summer

There is a high demand for comfortable clothes in summer. Check out the latest designs of short kurtis that will go well with jeans and palazzos.

Cotton Short Kurti Design

Such a short kurti on an Angrakha pattern will bloom with both jeans and palazzos. This circle-look is amazing. Be sure to wear minimal accessories with it. 

Short Kurti for Girls

If you don't want to spend too much money, then buy a short kurti on a printed pattern. Wearing which you will look cool.

Cotton Print Short Kurti and Jeans

Short kurti never disappoints. You can buy it on Ajrakh work. It looks formal as well as gives an amazing look. You can wear it with leggings or palazzos as well.

Chikankari Kurti Latest Design

Chikankari kurtis are in demand in summer. If you are also looking for something light such kurtis are available from long to short patterns.

Full Sleeve Short Kurti

If you want a new look in the office, then choose a printed thread work kurti showing style. You can carry bell bottom jeans or flared palazzos.

