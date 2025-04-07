Lemon Juice: 7 benefits for hair growth, scalp health; Read on

Lifestyle
Using lemon juice on the hair stimulates circulation in the scalp and promotes good hair growth
Lemon juice helps in softening the hair. It gives a natural shine to the hair and helps to keep it healthy
Vitamin C in lemon juice promotes collagen production, strengthens hair and reduces breakage
Citric acid in lemon protects hair from sunlight and naturally brightens the hair
Lemon juice reduces excess oil production in the scalp and keeps hair refreshed and clean
Citric acid in lemon juice balances the pH level of the scalp and helps reduce dandruff
Mix lemon juice with the water you use for bathing and apply it to the scalp. Wash off with a mild shampoo after 15 minutes
