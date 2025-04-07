Lifestyle

Lemon Juice: 7 benefits for hair growth, scalp health; Read on

Image credits: unsplash

Helps in hair growth

Using lemon juice on the hair stimulates circulation in the scalp and promotes good hair growth

Image credits: pinterest

Shine

Lemon juice helps in softening the hair. It gives a natural shine to the hair and helps to keep it healthy

Image credits: Getty

Strengthens hair

Vitamin C in lemon juice promotes collagen production, strengthens hair and reduces breakage

Image credits: Getty

Protects from sunlight

Citric acid in lemon protects hair from sunlight and naturally brightens the hair

Image credits: unsplash

Reduces excess oil

Lemon juice reduces excess oil production in the scalp and keeps hair refreshed and clean

Image credits: unsplash

Removes dandruff

Citric acid in lemon juice balances the pH level of the scalp and helps reduce dandruff

Image credits: Freepik

How to use lemon juice for hair?

Mix lemon juice with the water you use for bathing and apply it to the scalp. Wash off with a mild shampoo after 15 minutes

Image credits: Getty

Mother-Daughter Twinning: 5 Matching Gowns for Birthday Celebrations

Style Complete Under Rs.500! Choose New Short Kurti Designs for Office

7 Heat-Beating Curtains: Your Neighbor Will Envy Your Style

Ankle Length Lehengas: No Tripping at Sister's Wedding!