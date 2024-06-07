 // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls

Lifestyle

World Food Safety Day 2024: Date, theme, history, Quotes

Food safety is crucial for health, nutrition, preventing food-borne illnesses. World Food Safety Day on June 7 highlights its importance, focusing on global standards and awareness

Image credits: Freepik

Importance of Food Safety

Access to safe food is essential for a good quality of life, as contaminated food can cause various food-borne illnesses

Global Impact of Food-Borne Diseases

According to WHO, approximately 420,000 people die each year from food-borne diseases

History of World Food Safety Day

Initiated by the United Nations, the FAO and WHO were tasked with promoting food safety globally. It was officially recognized by the FAO in 2018

Establishment and Resolution

In 2018, June 7 was declared World Food Safety Day. It Addresses issues like chemical use in food and water contamination, underscoring the need for safe food and water

Theme for 2024

The 2024 theme is "Food Safety: Prepare for the Unexpected."

Key Quotes

'Safe food now for a healthy tomorrow', 'Food safety involves everybody in the food chain'

Key Quotes

Celebrating World Food Safety Day helps educate and promote global food safety practices

Global Collaboration for Food Safety

International cooperation among governments, organizations, communities is vital to enhance food safety practices and standards worldwide, ensuring healthier populations

