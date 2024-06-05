Lifestyle
Heart health to lower cholesterol, how does it benefit the body?
Red rice is a type of whole-grain rice that has a reddish husk, which gives it its distinctive color.
Red rice retains these nutritious layers. This makes it a whole grain with a higher nutritional value.
Red rice has fiber, iron, zinc, magnesium, and antioxidants like anthocyanins. These nutrients play vital roles in supporting overall health and well-being.
Red rice's fiber aids digestion, prevents constipation, and promotes a feeling of fullness, aiding weight management.
Red rice contains plant sterols that help reduce cholesterol levels in the blood and may contribute to better cholesterol management.
Red rice is a good source of carbohydrates, which are the body's primary source of energy and provides sustained energy levels and helps stabilize blood sugar levels.
The fiber, antioxidants, and other nutrients found in red rice can contribute to heart health by reducing the risk of cardiovascular diseases.
Red rice's lower glycemic index controls blood sugar, curbing cravings and aiding weight management.