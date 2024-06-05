 // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls

What is red rice?

Heart health to lower cholesterol, how does it benefit the body?

Red rice is a type of whole-grain rice that has a reddish husk, which gives it its distinctive color. 

Red rice retains these nutritious layers. This makes it a whole grain with a higher nutritional value.

Rich in Nutrients

Red rice has fiber, iron, zinc, magnesium, and antioxidants like anthocyanins. These nutrients play vital roles in supporting overall health and well-being.

High in Fiber

Red rice's fiber aids digestion, prevents constipation, and promotes a feeling of fullness, aiding weight management.

May Help Lower Cholesterol

Red rice contains plant sterols that help reduce cholesterol levels in the blood and may contribute to better cholesterol management.

Provides Energy

Red rice is a good source of carbohydrates, which are the body's primary source of energy and provides sustained energy levels and helps stabilize blood sugar levels.

Supports Heart Health

The fiber, antioxidants, and other nutrients found in red rice can contribute to heart health by reducing the risk of cardiovascular diseases. 

Promotes Weight Management

Red rice's lower glycemic index controls blood sugar, curbing cravings and aiding weight management.

