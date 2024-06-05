World Environment Day 2024: 7 eco-friendly countries for travellers

Lifestyle
Explore eco-friendly paradises! From Switzerland's mountains to Costa Rica's rainforests, discover sustainable wonders in these top destinations
Switzerland is renowned for its pristine landscapes, commitment to sustainability. The country excels in waste management, renewable energy, eco-friendly transportation
Sweden leads in sustainable living with ambitious goals to reach zero net greenhouse gas emissions by 2045. It boasts vast forests, clean cities, eco-friendly innovations
Costa Rica is a global leader in ecotourism and biodiversity conservation, protecting over a quarter of its land through national parks and reserves
Norway's stunning fjords and northern lights are matched by its commitment to the environment. The country invests heavily in renewable energy, particularly hydropower
Iceland harnesses geothermal and hydroelectric power, making it one of the cleanest energy producers globally. Its unspoiled landscapes, including glaciers, volcanoes
Finland prioritizes conservation and sustainable living, with vast forests, clean lakes, and a commitment to renewable energy. The country promotes eco-friendly travel
New Zealand is famed for its diverse ecosystems and robust environmental policies. The country promotes conservation and sustainable tourism