World Environment Day 2024: 7 eco-friendly countries for travellers

Explore eco-friendly paradises! From Switzerland's mountains to Costa Rica's rainforests, discover sustainable wonders in these top destinations

Switzerland

Switzerland is renowned for its pristine landscapes, commitment to sustainability. The country excels in waste management, renewable energy, eco-friendly transportation

Sweden

Sweden leads in sustainable living with ambitious goals to reach zero net greenhouse gas emissions by 2045. It boasts vast forests, clean cities, eco-friendly innovations

Costa Rica

Costa Rica is a global leader in ecotourism and biodiversity conservation, protecting over a quarter of its land through national parks and reserves

Norway

Norway's stunning fjords and northern lights are matched by its commitment to the environment. The country invests heavily in renewable energy, particularly hydropower

Iceland

Iceland harnesses geothermal and hydroelectric power, making it one of the cleanest energy producers globally. Its unspoiled landscapes, including glaciers, volcanoes

Finland

Finland prioritizes conservation and sustainable living, with vast forests, clean lakes, and a commitment to renewable energy. The country promotes eco-friendly travel

New Zealand

New Zealand is famed for its diverse ecosystems and robust environmental policies. The country promotes conservation and sustainable tourism

