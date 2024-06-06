Planning to visit Ayodhya? 7 places to explore in Lord Ram's birthland

Lifestyle
This site holds immense religious significance as it is believed to be the birthplace of Lord Rama.
Situated atop a hill, Hanuman Garhi is a temple dedicated to Lord Hanuman. It is one of the most visited religious sites in Ayodhya and offers panoramic views of the city.
Also known as Sone ka Mandir (Golden Temple), Kanak Bhawan is dedicated to Lord Rama and Goddess Sita. The temple is renowned for its beautiful architecture and intricate carvings.
This temple complex houses idols of Lord Rama, Sita, Lakshmana, and Hanuman. It is believed to be the spot where Lord Rama performed the Ashwamedha Yagna.
This sacred bathing ghat is associated with Lord Rama's departure from Ayodhya. It is believed that Lord Rama took Jal Samadhi from this spot before leaving for his heavenly abode.
Ramkot is a fortified citadel located on the banks of the Saryu River. It is believed to be the site of the ancient citadel of Ayodhya.