Lifestyle

Planning to visit Ayodhya? 7 places to explore in Lord Ram's birthland

Image credits: social media

Ram Janmabhoomi

This site holds immense religious significance as it is believed to be the birthplace of Lord Rama. 

Image credits: Unsplash

Hanuman Garhi

Situated atop a hill, Hanuman Garhi is a temple dedicated to Lord Hanuman. It is one of the most visited religious sites in Ayodhya and offers panoramic views of the city.

Image credits: social media

Kanak Bhawan

Also known as Sone ka Mandir (Golden Temple), Kanak Bhawan is dedicated to Lord Rama and Goddess Sita. The temple is renowned for its beautiful architecture and intricate carvings.

Image credits: Instagram

Treta Ke Thakur

This temple complex houses idols of Lord Rama, Sita, Lakshmana, and Hanuman. It is believed to be the spot where Lord Rama performed the Ashwamedha Yagna.

Image credits: social media

Guptar Ghat

This sacred bathing ghat is associated with Lord Rama's departure from Ayodhya. It is believed that Lord Rama took Jal Samadhi from this spot before leaving for his heavenly abode.

Image credits: Social media

Ramkot

Ramkot is a fortified citadel located on the banks of the Saryu River. It is believed to be the site of the ancient citadel of Ayodhya. 

Image credits: social media
