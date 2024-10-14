Lifestyle

Ananya Panday inspired 7 lipstick shades for glamourous look

Waterproof Orange Lipstick

From black to vibrant dresses, enhance your makeup with a waterproof orange lipstick like Ananya Panday. Explore various shades of orange

Red Matte Lipstick

Ananya Panday, a Bollywood fashion diva, explores diverse dress-up and makeup styles. She complements a beautiful black outfit with red matte lipstick

Hot Red Lipstick

For a glamorous look, choose a hot red lipstick. Elevate a simple dress with this vibrant shade

Cherry Red Lipstick

Pair an embroidered saree with cherry red lipstick. Find matte or liquid options under 400 rupees

Nude Pink Lipstick

Every girl's makeup kit needs a nude pink lipstick. It complements sarees, suits, and dresses of any color

Nude Brown Lipstick

For glossy lips, choose from different shades of nude brown lipstick like brown sugar or bare brown

