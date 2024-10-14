Ananya Panday inspired 7 lipstick shades for glamourous look

Lifestyle
From black to vibrant dresses, enhance your makeup with a waterproof orange lipstick like Ananya Panday. Explore various shades of orange
Ananya Panday, a Bollywood fashion diva, explores diverse dress-up and makeup styles. She complements a beautiful black outfit with red matte lipstick
For a glamorous look, choose a hot red lipstick. Elevate a simple dress with this vibrant shade
Pair an embroidered saree with cherry red lipstick. Find matte or liquid options under 400 rupees
Every girl's makeup kit needs a nude pink lipstick. It complements sarees, suits, and dresses of any color
For glossy lips, choose from different shades of nude brown lipstick like brown sugar or bare brown