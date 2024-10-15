Health
Kidneys filter blood, removing waste and excess fluid from the body among many other functions. Let's see habits that can be damaging to this vital organ.
Not drinking enough water can affect kidney health. Doctors recommend that a healthy person drink 8 to 10 glasses of water a day.
Excessive salt intake can damage the kidneys. Therefore, limit salt intake to 5-6 grams per day.
High blood sugar can also affect kidney health. Therefore, reduce excessive sugar consumption.
Excessive consumption of processed foods can also affect kidney health.
Quit smoking completely. Smoking destroys blood vessels in the body. This also leads to kidney failure.
Avoiding alcohol is also beneficial for kidney health and overall body health.
Overweight people are more likely to have poor kidney health. Therefore, exercise regularly.