Health

Daily habits that damage your kidneys

Kidneys filter blood, removing waste and excess fluid from the body among many other functions. Let's see habits that can be damaging to this vital organ.

Image credits: AP

Not drinking enough water

Not drinking enough water can affect kidney health. Doctors recommend that a healthy person drink 8 to 10 glasses of water a day.

Image credits: Getty

Excessive salt consumption

Excessive salt intake can damage the kidneys. Therefore, limit salt intake to 5-6 grams per day.

Image credits: Getty

Excessive sugar consumption

High blood sugar can also affect kidney health. Therefore, reduce excessive sugar consumption.

Image credits: Getty

Processed foods

Excessive consumption of processed foods can also affect kidney health.

Image credits: Getty

Smoking

Quit smoking completely. Smoking destroys blood vessels in the body. This also leads to kidney failure.

Image credits: Getty

Alcohol consumption

Avoiding alcohol is also beneficial for kidney health and overall body health.

Image credits: Getty

Lack of exercise

Overweight people are more likely to have poor kidney health. Therefore, exercise regularly.

Image credits: Getty
Find Next One