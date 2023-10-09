Lifestyle

Weight loss to Heart health-7 benefits of eating roti

Roti, a traditional Indian flatbread, is a staple in many Indian households. It offers several health benefits when consumed as part of a balanced diet.

Image credits: Freepik

Good Source of Carbohydrates

Roti is primarily made from whole wheat flour, which is a complex carbohydrate. Complex carbs provide a steady and sustained release of energy.

Image credits: Freepik

Rich in Fiber

Whole wheat roti is high in dietary fiber, which aids in digestion, helps regulate bowel movements, and may lower the risk of constipation.
 

Image credits: Freepik

Low in Fat

Roti is naturally low in fat, making it a healthier choice compared to many other types of bread or baked goods. It can contribute to a balanced diet with controlled fat intake.
 

Image credits: Freepik

Source of B Vitamins

Whole wheat roti contains essential B vitamins like niacin, riboflavin, and thiamine. These vitamins play a role in energy metabolism and overall health.
 

Image credits: Freepik

Promotes Heart Health

The fiber in whole wheat roti can help lower bad cholesterol levels, reducing the risk of heart disease. It also contains antioxidants that support heart health.
 

Image credits: Freepik

Aids Weight Management

Roti's complex carbohydrates and fibre content can help with weight management by promoting a feeling of fullness and preventing overeating.
 

Image credits: Freepik

Balanced Nutrition

Roti is often consumed with various curries, vegetables, and lentils, providing a balanced meal with proteins, vitamins, and minerals. 

Image credits: Getty
