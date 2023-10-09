Push-ups to Tricep dips: 7 home workouts for sculpted arms

Lifestyle
Push-ups are a classic bodyweight exercise that targets the chest, shoulders, and triceps while engaging the core. Begin with the traditional push-up and modify it later.
With a sturdy chair, you can perform tricep. Sit on the edge, place your hands behind you with fingers pointing forward, and lift your body up and down.
Planks not only work your core but also engage your shoulders and triceps. Incorporate plank variations such as side planks, forearm planks, and high planks into your routine.
You can work your biceps effectively with household items like water bottles or bags of rice. Hold the weight in each hand, keep your elbows close to your body, and perform curls.
Arm circles are a great way to warm up your shoulders and engage your deltoids. Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart and extend your arms to the sides.
Grab a light object like water bottles and perform lateral raises to strengthen your shoulder muscles. Stand with your arms by your sides and raise your arms.
Stand with your back against a wall and your arms at a 90-degree angle. Slowly slide your arms up the wall and then back down, keeping contact with the wall at all times.