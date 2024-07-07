World Chocolate Day 2024: 6 reasons why chocolate is good for you

Lifestyle
World Chocolate Day, celebrated on July 7th, marks the anniversary of the introduction of chocolate to Europe in 1550.
Flavanols found in cocoa prompt the body to generate nitrous oxide in the blood, aiding in the dilation of blood vessels.
Cocoa contains chemicals known as polyphenols, and consuming chocolate with high polyphenol content, such as dark chocolate, may enhance 'good' cholesterol levels.
Lowering blood pressure, dilating blood vessels, and reducing inflammation can help maintain heart health and prevent heart disease and strokes.
Harvard Medical School scientists suggest that drinking two cups of hot chocolate daily may help maintain brain health and reduce memory decline in older adults.
Eating 30 grams (about one ounce) of chocolate daily during pregnancy may benefit fetal growth and development, says studies.
A study in the Journal of Psychopharmacology found that people who consumed a 42g dark chocolate drink daily felt more content than those who did not.