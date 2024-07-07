Happy Rath Yatra 2024: Wishes, greetings, messages to send loved ones

Lifestyle
Lord Jagannath takes his annual journey of 3 kms from Jagannath temple in to Gundicha temple in decorated chariots. Here are 7 messages you can send you loved ones this revered day
Wishing you a blessed Rath Yatra filled with joy, peace, and divine blessings. May Lord Jagannath bestow his love and prosperity upon you and your family
On this sacred day, may the chariots of Lord Jagannath bring happiness, good health, and spiritual enlightenment to your life. Happy Rath Yatra!
May the divine blessings of Lord Jagannath fill your life with eternal happiness and good fortune. Wishing you a very Happy Rath Yatra!
As the chariots roll by, may they bring with them the winds of change, positivity, and endless blessings from the Lord. Happy Rath Yatra to you and your loved ones
May the holy festival of Rath Yatra bring prosperity, peace, and good health to your life. May you always be surrounded by the blessings of Lord Jagannath
On this joyous occasion of Rath Yatra, may you find the path of righteousness, and may Lord Jagannath guide you through every step of your life. Happy Rath Yatra