World Chess Day 2024: 7 interesting moves in the game

Explore the fascinating moves in chess, including castling, en passant, forks. Mastering these tactics, such as pins and skewers, elevates your strategic play and decision-making
A special move involving the king and a rook. The king moves two squares toward the rook, and the rook moves to the square next to the king. It’s a key move for king safety
A special pawn capture when a pawn moves two squares forward from its starting position and lands next to an opponent’s pawn, which can then capture it
When a pawn reaches the opposite end of the board, it can be promoted to any other piece (usually a queen). This move can dramatically change the dynamics of the game
A single piece attacks two or more of opponent’s pieces simultaneously. It’s often used to gain material advantage. For example, a knight fork can simultaneously attack two
A move that involves attacking a piece that is blocking the line of attack to a more valuable piece behind it. For example, a bishop pinning a knight to the king is a common tactic
A tactic similar to the pin, but here the more valuable piece is in front and gets attacked first, forcing it to move and exposing the less valuable piece behind it
A move where a piece moves, revealing an attack by another piece. For instance, if a bishop moves and uncovers a check by the rook, it's a discovered check