World Chess Day 2024: 7 interesting moves in the game

Explore the fascinating moves in chess, including castling, en passant, forks. Mastering these tactics, such as pins and skewers, elevates your strategic play and decision-making

Image credits: Pixabay

Castling

A special move involving the king and a rook. The king moves two squares toward the rook, and the rook moves to the square next to the king. It’s a key move for king safety

Image credits: Pixabay

En Passant

A special pawn capture when a pawn moves two squares forward from its starting position and lands next to an opponent’s pawn, which can then capture it

Image credits: Pixabay

Promotion

When a pawn reaches the opposite end of the board, it can be promoted to any other piece (usually a queen). This move can dramatically change the dynamics of the game

Image credits: Pixabay

Fork

A single piece attacks two or more of opponent’s pieces simultaneously. It’s often used to gain material advantage. For example, a knight fork can simultaneously attack two

Image credits: Pixabay

Pin

A move that involves attacking a piece that is blocking the line of attack to a more valuable piece behind it. For example, a bishop pinning a knight to the king is a common tactic

Image credits: Pixabay

Skewer

A tactic similar to the pin, but here the more valuable piece is in front and gets attacked first, forcing it to move and exposing the less valuable piece behind it

Image credits: Pixabay

Discovered Check

A move where a piece moves, revealing an attack by another piece. For instance, if a bishop moves and uncovers a check by the rook, it's a discovered check

Image credits: Pixabay
