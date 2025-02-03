World Cancer Day 2025: Cancer-Causing Foods: What to Avoid

Lifestyle
Let's see what foods increase the risk of cancer.
High consumption of processed foods like hot dogs, bacon, and sausages increases the risk of certain cancers.
Sugary foods, drinks, and colas increase the risk of some cancers. So, limit their consumption.
High consumption of red meats like beef and mutton increases the chances of cancer.
High consumption of fried foods sometimes increases cancer risk due to high saturated fats and other factors.
Heavy drinkers have a higher risk of cancer. So, reduce alcohol consumption.
Cauliflower, broccoli, cabbage, spinach, seeds, berries, fatty fish, and fiber-rich foods help reduce cancer risk.
