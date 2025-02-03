Lifestyle

World Cancer Day 2025: Cancer-Causing Foods: What to Avoid

Let's see what foods increase the risk of cancer.

Image credits: Getty

Processed meat

High consumption of processed foods like hot dogs, bacon, and sausages increases the risk of certain cancers.

Image credits: Getty

Sugary foods and drinks

Sugary foods, drinks, and colas increase the risk of some cancers. So, limit their consumption.

Image credits: Getty

Red meat

High consumption of red meats like beef and mutton increases the chances of cancer.

Image credits: Getty

Fried foods

High consumption of fried foods sometimes increases cancer risk due to high saturated fats and other factors.

Image credits: Getty

Alcohol

Heavy drinkers have a higher risk of cancer. So, reduce alcohol consumption.

Image credits: others

Cancer-preventing foods

Cauliflower, broccoli, cabbage, spinach, seeds, berries, fatty fish, and fiber-rich foods help reduce cancer risk.

Image credits: Getty

Saraswati Puja 2025: 5 essential items for Vasant Panchami puja

What is right time to light lamp in evening as Hindu tradition? Read

PHOTOS: Janhvi Kapoor's favorite Maharashtrian Thecha recipe

(PHOTOS) Rakul Preet Singh inspired 7 chic blouse designs for weddings