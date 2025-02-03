What is right time to light lamp in evening as Hindu tradition? Read

Lifestyle
Lighting a lamp in the prayer room or near the Tulsi plant is a common evening practice. However, the ideal time for this is often unknown
According to Ujjain astrologer Pandit Praveen Dwivedi, the ideal time to light a lamp is during Godhuli Vela, the juncture of day and night
Godhuli Vela, the meeting of day and night, is neither fully day nor night. This is considered the most auspicious time for prayer
Many unknowingly light lamps after dark, which is incorrect and should be avoided as it can lead to problems
Lighting lamps after nightfall can lead to financial difficulties and health issues for those residing in the house
