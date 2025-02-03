Saraswati Puja 2025: 5 essential items for Vasant Panchami puja

Lifestyle
This year Vasant Panchami will be celebrated on February 2nd and 3rd. It is customary to worship Goddess Saraswati on this day
Placing certain special items in the Saraswati Puja on Vasant Panchami yields good results. These items are easily available in the market. Let's find out what they are
Offer a lotus flower. Then place this flower in your puja room. Doing this ensures the constant grace of Goddess Saraswati
Goddess Saraswati is the goddess of knowledge. Offer a writing instrument during her worship. Worship the pen with kumkum and rice. Carry it with you to work for assured success
A peacock is often depicted with Goddess Saraswati in her images. Offering a peacock feather during her worship is beneficial. It brings peace and prosperity to life
Goddess Saraswati is the goddess of music. Therefore, offer a flute during her puja. Those aspiring for fame in the field of music should perform this ritual
Yellow is prominently used in Saraswati Puja. Offer sweet rice or saffron kheer to Goddess Saraswati on this day. This brings good results
What is right time to light lamp in evening as Hindu tradition? Read
PHOTOS: Janhvi Kapoor's favorite Maharashtrian Thecha recipe
(PHOTOS) Rakul Preet Singh inspired 7 chic blouse designs for weddings
6 amazing benefits of applying curd on your face daily