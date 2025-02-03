Lifestyle

Janhvi Kapoor's Favorite Thecha Recipe

Ingredients for Thecha

Green chilies, garlic, peanuts, mustard seeds, cumin seeds, salt, oil, lemon juice, and coriander leaves.

Sauté Chilies and Garlic

Sauté green chilies, peanuts, and garlic in oil until golden brown. This reduces the chili's heat and enhances the Thecha's flavor.

Coarsely Grind

Coarsely grind the roasted chilies, garlic, and peanuts. Avoid a fine paste; a coarse texture enhances the taste.

Temper the Thecha

Temper mustard and cumin seeds in oil. Pour this tempering over the prepared Thecha.

Add Salt and Lemon

Add salt and lemon juice to enhance the flavor.

Garnish and Serve

Garnish with coriander and serve with hot paratha, pakora, or jowar roti.

