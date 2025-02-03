Lifestyle
Green chilies, garlic, peanuts, mustard seeds, cumin seeds, salt, oil, lemon juice, and coriander leaves.
Sauté green chilies, peanuts, and garlic in oil until golden brown. This reduces the chili's heat and enhances the Thecha's flavor.
Coarsely grind the roasted chilies, garlic, and peanuts. Avoid a fine paste; a coarse texture enhances the taste.
Temper mustard and cumin seeds in oil. Pour this tempering over the prepared Thecha.
Add salt and lemon juice to enhance the flavor.
Garnish with coriander and serve with hot paratha, pakora, or jowar roti.
