7 Summer-Friendly Full Sleeve Kurtis: No Tan, No Burns!

If you want to look a little stylish in summer, you can select such a peplum style full sleeve Kurti with jeans. Such Kurti patterns give a very sober look even in the office.
You will also get a very stylish look in such a Naira style full sleeve pattern in a short Kurti. Rather, you will feel very comfortable wearing them.
If you want a traditional touch with a short Kurti, try this type of Chikankari full sleeve Kurti. You can wear it differently for the office, home, and many occasions.
If you are bored with plain Kurtis, you can choose this type of flower print full sleeve Kurti in the range of ₹200-300.
Many women do not like to wear very bright clothes in summer. In such a situation, you can choose a simple Angrakha short white Kurti.
If you like to wear plain and printed clothes, then choose such a Kaftan style full sleeve Kurti. Such Kurtis not only look stylish to wear but also do not make you feel hot.
You will find many types of prints in printed short Kurtis. You can select the design of the Kurti according to jeans or palazzo, leggings. You can take such designs for ₹200.
