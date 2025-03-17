Lifestyle

PHOTOS: Tamannaah Bhatia's Beauty Hack: Applying Saliva on Face

The Secret to Glowing Skin

Tamanna Bhatia, the owner of flawless glowing skin, revealed a secret related to her skin some time ago, which surprised everyone a lot. 

Beauty Secret Revealed

During an interview, Tamanna revealed her beauty secrets. Tamanna told a strange beauty hack related to mouth saliva, which is related to her fair skin. 

Morning Saliva

While revealing beauty secrets, Tamanna had told that she applies morning saliva on her face. She also explained the logic behind it for removing pimples and their marks.

Dries Pimples?

Tamanna had told that the saliva in her mouth in the morning has a lot of power and it dries up the pimple. 

Disgusting Remedy

Tamanna had said that it may sound a little disgusting to hear, but it really works. Science also considers this hack of Tamanna to be true. 

Big Claim in Research

In a 2019 study by NCBI, it was claimed about human spit/saliva oral that it can prove helpful in closing skin wounds and reducing inflammation.

