Lifestyle
If you are going to play colors with friends on Rang Panchami, wear a white oversized kurti with a bohemian patch on the neckline and tassels hanging below.
For a modern and trendy look in a kurti, you can wear a side slit white kurti with ripped denim, which also has a keyhole neckline.
To adopt an Indo-Western look on Rang Panchami, you can also wear a white Lucknowi embroidered kurti with flared denim. This kurti in chiffon fabric will look transparent.
On Rang Panchami, you can also wear a cut work kurti in white color net fabric, which is made in full sleeves. Carry a magenta color tissue dupatta with it.
This type of Radha and Krishna printed kurti is also available online for ₹200-300, which has a colorful Radha-Krishna painting design on the hem.
If you do not want to wear a white color kurti on Rang Panchami, but still want a vibrant look, then you can also wear this type of rainbow color stripes flared kurti.
On the occasion of Rang Panchami, you can also wear a multi-layer frock style suit in a white base, in which green and blue color layering is given.
