Lifestyle
Everyone has a gold chain, but it's important to give it a heavy look. See the latest floral gold pendant designs here.
If you want to look great on a low budget, a round-shaped pearl locket is a great option. It will be available in 5 grams.
If the chain is light, there is no better option than a peacock design gold locket to make it heavy. You can buy a duplicate of it.
If you go to the office, buy such a heart-shaped gold locket with antique work. You can buy it with Meenakari gemstones or stones.
If you are not worried about the budget, then definitely include a floral heart-shaped gold locket. It would be best to customize it.
This temple-style pendant is perfect for a modern look. You can also choose the exact same design in pure gold.
