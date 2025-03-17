Lifestyle

5gm Gold Chain: Floral Locket Designs for a Heavier Look

Buy Floral Pendants with Gold Chains

Everyone has a gold chain, but it's important to give it a heavy look. See the latest floral gold pendant designs here.

Round Shape Pearl Locket

If you want to look great on a low budget, a round-shaped pearl locket is a great option. It will be available in 5 grams.

Peacock Design Gold Locket

If the chain is light, there is no better option than a peacock design gold locket to make it heavy. You can buy a duplicate of it.

Heart Shape Gold Pendant

If you go to the office, buy such a heart-shaped gold locket with antique work. You can buy it with Meenakari gemstones or stones.

Floral Heart Shape Gold Locket

If you are not worried about the budget, then definitely include a floral heart-shaped gold locket. It would be best to customize it.

Stone Work Gold Pendant

This temple-style pendant is perfect for a modern look. You can also choose the exact same design in pure gold.

