Money Plant to Peace Lily-7 plants to attract peace at home

Lifestyle
Here are seven plants thought to bring peace and prosperity.
Known for its calming fragrance, lavender is often used to reduce stress and promote relaxation. Keeping a pot of lavender indoors can help create a tranquil atmosphere.
The peace lily is associated with peace, tranquillity, and harmony with its elegant white flowers and lush foliage. It also helps purify the air.
Often referred to as the "money tree," the jade plant is believed to attract wealth and prosperity. It's a hardy succulent that symbolizes good fortune and financial success.
In feng shui, bamboo is considered to bring luck and prosperity. Lucky bamboo is believed to enhance positive energy flow and promote good fortune in the home.
This aromatic herb is not only great for cooking but also for promoting mental clarity and relaxation. It's believed to attract positive energy and ward off negative influences.
Mother-in-law's tongue, or snake plant, purifies the air and is resilient. It's popular for homes and workplaces since it symbolises tenacity, longevity, and luck.