Women should have their personal bank balance for THESE reasons

Image credits: Getty

Financial Independence

A personal bank balance allows women to have financial independence and autonomy. They can use their funds to make financial decisions without relying on others.

Emergency Preparedness

It allows women to handle unexpected expenses, such as medical bills or car repairs, without relying on external support.

Long-term financial planning

Women can use their personal bank balance to save and invest for their long-term financial goals, such as retirement, buying a home, or funding their children's education.

Protecting against financial abuse

Having control over their finances helps protect women from financial abuse or exploitation.

Building credit history

A personal bank balance helps women establish credit history, crucial for future financial endeavors like loans and mortgages.
 

