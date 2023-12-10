Lifestyle

Year Ender 2023: 7 top most trending food items

Image credits: Freepik

Ethnic Cuisine Fusion

Dishes that fuse different cultural cuisines, such as Korean tacos or Indian-inspired pizzas, have been trendy due to their diverse flavours.

Image credits: Freepik

Plant-Based Proteins

With a growing interest in sustainability and health, plant-based proteins like tofu, tempeh, and seitan have been on the rise.

Image credits: Freepik

Local and Seasonal Foods

There's been a growing emphasis on supporting local farmers and consuming foods that are in season for better taste and sustainability.

Image credits: Freepik

Alternative Flours and Grains

With increased awareness of gluten sensitivities and a desire for variety, flours and grains like almond flour, quinoa, and buckwheat have been in demand for baking and cooking.

Image credits: Freepik

Gut-Health Friendly Foods

Foods rich in prebiotics and probiotics, like yoghurt, kefir, sauerkraut, and fibre-rich foods, have gained attention due to their potential health benefits.

Image credits: Freepik

Functional Beverages

Drinks like matcha, turmeric lattes, and adaptogenic teas have become more popular for their health benefits and unique flavours.

Image credits: Freepik

Fermented Foods

Foods like kimchi, kombucha, and kefir have gained attention due to their probiotic benefits and unique flavours.

Image credits: Freepik
Find Next One