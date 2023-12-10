Year Ender 2023: 7 top most trending food items

Lifestyle
Dishes that fuse different cultural cuisines, such as Korean tacos or Indian-inspired pizzas, have been trendy due to their diverse flavours.
With a growing interest in sustainability and health, plant-based proteins like tofu, tempeh, and seitan have been on the rise.
There's been a growing emphasis on supporting local farmers and consuming foods that are in season for better taste and sustainability.
With increased awareness of gluten sensitivities and a desire for variety, flours and grains like almond flour, quinoa, and buckwheat have been in demand for baking and cooking.
Foods rich in prebiotics and probiotics, like yoghurt, kefir, sauerkraut, and fibre-rich foods, have gained attention due to their potential health benefits.
Drinks like matcha, turmeric lattes, and adaptogenic teas have become more popular for their health benefits and unique flavours.
